A fish house taken off Big Pine Lake was found burglarized on Grand View Drive near Perham Sunday.
The complainant said the padlock had been cut and a new sunflower heater had been stolen.
The investigating deputy found the heater had been taken sometime in the previous two weeks. It was valued at $70.
