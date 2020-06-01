The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office logged a report Friday of vandalism to a fish house at J&K Marine in Ottertail.

A $500 window was found broken by a fire extinguisher. 

There are no suspects but shoe prints sizes 6-8 were found. Nothing inside the fish house was missing or damaged. 

It is believed the crime took place between 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.

