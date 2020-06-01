The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office logged a report Friday of vandalism to a fish house at J&K Marine in Ottertail.
A $500 window was found broken by a fire extinguisher.
There are no suspects but shoe prints sizes 6-8 were found. Nothing inside the fish house was missing or damaged.
It is believed the crime took place between 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.