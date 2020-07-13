Five burglary alarm calls were received Wednesday, July 8 between 1:31 a.m. and 4:42 a.m. by the Fergus Falls Police Department.
Four of the calls came from addresses on West Lincoln Avenue.
At 3:47 a.m. a caller from the 200 block of North Cascade Street reported that he thought someone was trying to break into his apartment. Squads were in the area within a minute but no one was seen in the area.
