Five burglary alarm calls were received Wednesday, July 8 between 1:31 a.m. and 4:42 a.m. by the Fergus Falls Police Department.

Four of the calls came from addresses on West Lincoln Avenue.

At 3:47 a.m. a caller from the 200 block of North Cascade Street reported that he thought someone was trying to break into his apartment. Squads were in the area within a minute but no one was seen in the area.

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments