The home of David Hanson was destroyed by fire Sunday 3½ miles west of Perham on 400th Avenue.

Otter Tail County Dispatch received a report of a home on fire at approximately 1:40 p.m.

According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, the family of five escaped injury. 

An outbuilding was destroyed in addition to the house. 

Firefighters from Dent, Perham and Vergas answered the call for service. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined but no suspicious circumstances were noted.

