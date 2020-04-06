Five out-of-staters received nonlife-threatening injuries Friday when their 2002 Chevrolet Carryall rolled into the median on I-94 in Douglas County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the eastbound vehicle was traveling on ice and snow in Evansville Township when the accident occurred.
Among the injured was the driver, Carrie Theresa Demarco, 38, and passenger Nicholas J. Demarco, 39, both of Villa Park, Oklahoma. Also injured were three Tacoma, Washington residents, Aleksa, K. Bonilla Franklin, 39; and two juveniles ages 10 and 9. Only two of the vehicle’s occupants were buckled.
Joining the State Patrol were units of North Ambulance and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
