When an impaired customer spent more than 15 minutes in the restroom at Casey’s on East Vernon Friday and then got into a vehicle flailing her arms, the Fergus Falls police were notified.

The female was arrested for DWI and not having a state driver’s license. She was then booked at the Otter Tail County Jail and released after a warrant blood draw.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments