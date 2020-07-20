Flames were observed coming out of a detached two-stall garage at Alta Vista Court. Fire Chief Ryan Muchow of the Fergus Falls Fire Department said the fire damaged fuse boxes in the garage but no one was injured.
The Fergus Falls Police Department logged calls between 9:21 p.m. and 11:28 p.m.
In addition to Alta Vista Court, the storm that hit Fergus Falls Friday night prompted calls around the city as power lines went down, transformers exploded and fires were reported on South Sheridan Street and East Vernon and West Cavour avenues.
