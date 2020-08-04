The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to the 700 block of Spruce Street Friday after large flames appeared coming from a residence.
A caller reported seeing 10-foot high flames coming from a home after a person was throwing gasoline on a campfire. Law enforcement spoke with the individual about the complainant. The person admitted to throwing gasoline on the campfire to start it. The officer responding advised the person to make sure the fire was attended and not to let it get out of control.
