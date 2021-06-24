A neighbor of an elderly resident contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department on Friday, June 18 at approximately 9:19 p.m. reporting that they were seeing lights flashing in the basement of her neighbor’s home.

The neighbor told police they were unsure if there was an electrical issue or if the neighbor was flashing the lights signalling for help. When police arrived they found that the resident was fine, and learned that a fluorescent light bulb in the basement was flickering.

