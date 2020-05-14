A complaint was logged by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday from a caller who kept seeing chickens on County Highway 88.
When a deputy arrived at the scene he found chickens in the yard but not on the highway. The owner of the flock was notified of the complaint. He claimed the chickens only ventured into the ditch by the highway.
The deputy advised the owner to monitor his chickens and contain them if they did go onto the highway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.