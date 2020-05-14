A complaint was logged by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday from a caller who kept seeing chickens on County Highway 88.

When a deputy arrived at the scene he found chickens in the yard but not on the highway. The owner of the flock was notified of the complaint. He claimed the chickens only ventured into the ditch by the highway.

The deputy advised the owner to monitor his chickens and contain them if they did go onto the highway.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments