A white 1997 Ford Expedition was reported stolen Tuesday from a parking lot on East Vernon Avenue.

The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call about the theft only 10 minutes after the vehicle was taken. The vehicle had last been seen heading west on Vernon in the direction of Lake Region Healthcare.

The vehicle had been pulled over for some reason in Grant County shortly before it was stolen.

The vehicle was entered in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

 

Load comments