A white 1997 Ford Expedition was reported stolen Tuesday from a parking lot on East Vernon Avenue.
The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call about the theft only 10 minutes after the vehicle was taken. The vehicle had last been seen heading west on Vernon in the direction of Lake Region Healthcare.
The vehicle had been pulled over for some reason in Grant County shortly before it was stolen.
The vehicle was entered in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.