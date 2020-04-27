A disagreement between former roommates saw one attempt to access a residence to obtain an internet router Thursday, April 23.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call that an individual was locked out of an apartment where they were trying to get a router that was in their name. The complainant had contacted the landlord but had not received a return call.
According to the report, the complainant had recently moved to Colorado and had left the internet router with former roommates, per a verbal agreement to keep the internet service active. After a falling out, the complainant wanted to return the router.
Law enforcement attempted to mediate the situation, but was unable to contact the roommate and advised the complainant of civil options.
