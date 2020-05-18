A foul-mouthed female contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 12:46 a.m. Saturday looking for a vehicle she said had been stolen. 

A deputy checked impound records and in-house contacts and found that the individual who stole the car was currently incarcerated in the Otter Tail County Jail for a separate charge. 

While the deputy was attempting to explain the difference between the State Patrol and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office the female caller continued to use bad language. She was provided with a phone number for the State Patrol and when she continued to use abusive language the call was terminated.

