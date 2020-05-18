A foul-mouthed female contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 12:46 a.m. Saturday looking for a vehicle she said had been stolen.
A deputy checked impound records and in-house contacts and found that the individual who stole the car was currently incarcerated in the Otter Tail County Jail for a separate charge.
While the deputy was attempting to explain the difference between the State Patrol and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office the female caller continued to use bad language. She was provided with a phone number for the State Patrol and when she continued to use abusive language the call was terminated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.