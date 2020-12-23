A caller notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday that a vehicle had been sitting in a parking area a half-mile north of his place on 170th Avenue for about 90 minutes. The vehicle’s lights had been off for a while but were on again.

A deputy responded to the location 3 ½ miles northwest of Fergus Falls and spoke with the vehicle’s owner. He was told all four tires on the vehicle had been blown out crossing the railroad tracks. The owner had help on the way.

Load comments