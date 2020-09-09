Four people sustained nonlife-threatening injuries Sunday when their eastbound 1999 Pontiac Grand Am left Interstate 94 near Highway 7 in Douglas County and rolled.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Quintin Isaiah Bianco of Alexandria was the driver of the vehicle. The 29-year-old was transported to Alomere Health in Alexandria along with 32-year-old Kelly Kathryn Hedstrom of Wheaton, 24-year old Evan William Mccurdy of Fallon and 28-year-old Patrick Allen Sandgren of Alexandria. Bianco and Mccurdy were wearing seat belts. Hedstrom and Sandgren were not belted. 

Alcohol was not involved.

Assisting the State Patrol was the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Brandon Fire Department.

