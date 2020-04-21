Four juveniles were injured in a  one-car rollover Monday on West Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls.

The call for service was received at 8:55 p.m.

One male was transported to Lake Region Healthcare and then to Sanford Health in Fargo. The other three juveniles were transported by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare and later released to the custody of their parents.

Assisting the Fergus Falls Police Department were members of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol and Ringdahl Ambulance.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments