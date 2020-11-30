Four people received nonlife-threatening injuries Friday when their 2003 Pontiac Montana left Highway 34 in Height Of Land Township.
Joining the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene were units of the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the vehicle was Lorissa Lee Johnson, 34, of Park Rapids. Johnson’s passengers included 18-year-old Laneasha Marie-Star Williams of Walker, 52-year-old Roberta Jean Kangas of Montgomery and a 7-year-old boy. Kangas was the only passenger not wearing a seat belt.
All four victims were taken to Essentia-St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes for treatment.
No alcohol was involved.
