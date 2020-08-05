The R.D. Offutt Company reported the theft of a four-wheeler and trailer Tuesday from property located 2 ½ miles west of Wadena on State Highway 29.
The missing property was a red Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV and a mesh metal utility trailer. It had not been seen since July 9. The ATV was valued at $5,000.
