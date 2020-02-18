The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to an animal call Sunday as swans flew into power lines near County Highway 1.

According to the report, the swans struck the power line and were on their backs on the ice still alive. After law enforcement arrived, they noticed one goose was dead and the rest of the fowls were swimming in the river without obvious signs of injury.

