A complainant contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday about an Amazon scam. The complainant stated to an officer that there was a call on their answering machine regarding an Amazon order of $1,499. The person purporting to be from Amazon also left a phone number on the voice mail message. The complainant told police that they had not initiated any Amazon orders, and that they were very upset. Police said the complainant is not out any money at this time and advised them to contact police again if money is taken in the future.

