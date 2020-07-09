The Fergus Falls Police Department assisted a resident on the 500 block of Linden Street in regard to theft from their bank account on Thursday, July 2.
The caller stated that they had found fraudulent charges of $1,800 transferred out of their account and they were working with the bank to get the money back.
After speaking with law enforcement the caller said they would contact them if she needed any more assistance.
