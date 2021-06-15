A complainant living on the west side of the city reported to Fergus Falls police on Wednesday, June 9, that a fraudulent credit account had been opened in their name.
The person’s personal information was used to open an AT&T Uverse account between July of 2019 and January of 2020. An amount of $324.05 was sent to collections. Police say a follow-up will be conducted to attempt to identify the scammer.
