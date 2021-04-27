Someone on the 900 block of Meadow Hill Lane reported to Fergus Falls police on Sunday that they had received a package in the mail appearing to be a scam. Police say the person reported that the package contained a $2,500 check and a letter from Target. The person had not cashed the check. It was provided to law enforcement for disposal and documentation. Police say there will be no further follow-up required, as there was no actual loss.

