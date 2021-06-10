A motorist driving near the intersection of North Tower Road and West Lincoln Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Monday about a person they encountered at a stoplight who wanted to offer them a free camper. 

Police say the complainant and a spouse were flagged down by a man driving a black Volkswagen Beetle, who stated he had a camper to give them for free. The man then drove away after the verbal exchange. The complainant was concerned that the man would recognize their truck at their work the next day and requested extra patrol in the area between 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Police say no criminal activity has occurred, however, they advised the complainant not to approach the man if they saw him.

