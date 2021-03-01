A contested omnibus hearing for Cody James Freitag scheduled for Thursday was moved to March 29 by Seventh District Judge Kevin Miller.

Freitag, who is charged with four felonies in connection with a two-vehicle accident Oct. 2, 2020, that took the lives of Steve and Diane Christianson of Fergus Falls, is also facing charges from two probation violations. The Minnesota Department of Corrections said two probation violations are tracking with Freitag’s criminal charges, which include two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of fleeing a peace officer.

Load comments