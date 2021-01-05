Ruth Ann Lee, the defense attorney for Cody James Freitag, was granted her request for the reset of an omnibus hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Seventh District Court.
According to Otter Tail County Attorney Michelle Eldien, the court is still waiting for test results from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension along with other evidence.
Freitag is charged with four felonies following a flight from pursuing Otter Tail County deputies Oct. 2 in Fergus Falls. During the flight, Freitag’s van collided with a car driven by Steve and Diane Christianson of Fergus Falls. The Christiansons were both killed in the collision. Freitag was injured.
When the hearing will be set was not included in court records Tuesday morning.
