A complainant came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, April 23 after a caller noticed littering in a ditch near their residence.
According to the report, the complainant stated that the littering happened frequently and wanted advice on getting a sign placed. The complainant had already cleaned up the garbage and no identifying information was found. After a discussion with law enforcement, the complainant stated that they will contact Effington Township about placing a sign.
