A civil dispute was brought to the attention of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday by a man who had received a ride to Ottertail from a female friend to purchase a Mitsubishi. 

The complainant told a deputy his friend wanted $70 for the ride into Ottertail. He said she took his jacket and his vehicle title and was keeping them until he paid her for the ride. 

