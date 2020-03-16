A resident of North Sheridan Street complained to the Fergus Falls Police Department Saturday evening about someone who had walked past him several times and said “hi” each time. The complainant was told it is not illegal to say “hi” to someone even if it is annoying. He was advised that he could speak to his landlord about the issue.
Friendly neighbor annoys complainant
Brian Hansel
Reporter
