A woman who was both frightened and upset called the Fergus Falls Police Department with the news the owner of the apartment building was at her door.
A police officer answered the call on South Cascade and found the caller had taken lamps out of another apartment which she believed was abandoned. She returned the lamps to the building manager. The owner of the lamps simply wanted them returned.
