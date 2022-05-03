Dog barking complaint
The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a call on the 500 block of West Summit Avenue on Apr. 29, at approximately 10:25 a.m. of a dog that was barking non-stop. When an officer arrived, they observed the dog barking while a health care worker was inside the residence and stated that it had been the second issue within two weeks. The resident was advised that if the dog was going to be outside that they would need a dog bark collar. The dog was brought inside while the officer was present. No citations were issued.
Someone tries to enter residence
Fergus Falls police dispatch took a call from a resident on the 800 block of North Broadway Avenue on Apr. 29, at approximately 1:04 p.m. that they had video footage of someone trying to enter their residence. Police say after reviewing the video, a younger female was seen entering the resident’s porch area at approximately 1:06 a.m. on Apr 29. Police said the resident stated that nothing was missing. Police retained the video.
Store theft
A loss prevention employee reported to Fergus Falls Police on Apr. 30, at approximately 1:05 p.m., that a shoplifter had taken stereo equipment from a store located in the 3000 block of West State Highway 210. An investigating officer learned that a male had proceeded past the last point of sale with two Pioneer brand vehicle speaker sets valued at $58 each. The vehicle had left traveling westbound, and was eventually located by Wilkin County law enforcement. A citation for misdemeanor theft was mailed to the suspect.
Truck loses trailer
Fergus Falls police, along with the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a truck that lost its trailer near mile marker 55 on Interstate 94 west of Fergus Falls on Apr. 30, at approximately 3:52 p.m. Police said the driver was traveling eastbound on I-94 when he felt a bump and started traveling faster. An attached livestock trailer then came off the ball hitch and went underneath the truck and into the bed, causing damage to both the trailer and truck.
Driver strikes parked vehicle, then drives away
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a collision on the 300 block of South Cascade Street on Apr. 30, at approximately 11:33 p.m. A caller reported a white Ford Escape backed into her vehicle while parked facing southbound on Cascade Street. The parked vehicle sustained minor damage. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Junius Avenue.
Vehicle rummaged through
A resident on the 300 block of North Cascade reported vandalism to Fergus Falls police on May 1, at approximately 4:43 p.m. The resident reported that sometime between Apr. 22 and May 1, his vehicle was rummaged through and was missing a spare silver pickup key, a silver house key and a master lock key with a Minnesota Motors key ring along with some maps and other paperwork.
Pickup vandalism
Fergus Falls police are investigating a complaint that was received on May 2, at approximately 1:04 p.m. from a resident on the 300 block of East Everett Avenue that an unknown individual punched out the ignition in his pickup that was parked in the driveway of his residence. The pickup was unlocked, but nothing was taken from inside. The damages are estimated at approximately $150. Police say the incident occurred sometime between Apr. 30 at 3 p.m. and May 1. There are currently no suspects.
Cattle out
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a call at approximately 11:38 a.m. on Apr. 29 from a resident on County Highway 35 about cattle being out along the roadway and his property. When a deputy arrived at the address he stated that he believed that the cattle had come from property across from a nearby church, but was unable to make contact with anyone. The cattle were last seen on Twin Pine Road. The deputy finally made contact with the owner of the cattle and assisted pushing them back to the property. The owner of the livestock was advised to clean up droppings at the residence they had wandered into.
Money solicited
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a business owner about a man that was acting strangely. The sheriff’s office did not give a location for the business, but said the man was soliciting money from another customer and stated that they wanted to show and sell something to the person. They stated they felt uncomfortable around the man. Upon investigation, it was learned that the man eventually left the business, but was not aggressive, did not make any threats and was not believed to be under the influence. The deputy also noted that the car was registered to an address nearby where the man lived.