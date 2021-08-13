Aggressive resident reported
Fergus Falls police responded to an aggressive resident on the 1800 block of Park Street on Thursday at approximately 3:10 p.m. The call to dispatch reported that the resident was allegedly trying to break windows and hit staff with a cane. Caregivers were wanting to transport the resident to the emergency room. When police responded, the resident was transported to Lake Region Healthcare for an evaluation without incident.
In another incident, Fergus Falls police were contacted about a combative patient who was refusing to go into an examination room at approximately 6:42 p.m. An officer stood by while hospital staff gave the patient his medication. Police say the patient was fine while the officer was present, and the patient was put on a hold and police say arrangements were being made to get the individual placed.
Bag of cement reportedly
dropped in driveway
A resident on the 500 block of Ann Street reported to Fergus Falls police on Thursday that someone had dropped a big bag of cement at the end of their driveway in the roadway. A responding officer observed that the bag of concrete mix appeared to have fallen from a truck or trailer during transport. The bag did break open and the remnants were collected by the Fergus Falls police and the city street department for disposal. It is unknown who the owner of the cement was.
Two 14-year-olds
injured in crash
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash with injuries involving two 14-year-olds near the intersection of 550th Avenue and 380th Street, about 5 miles southeast of New York Mills. The sheriff’s office said a family member of one of the 14-year-olds contacted dispatch about the rollover crash their child and the other 14-year-old were involved in outside of New York Mills. An officer with the New York Mills Police Department assisted in locating the driver and registered owner of the vehicle, while the sheriff’s office took photos of the scene and vehicle. The crashed vehicle was towed and a deputy followed up with the 14-year-old driver in New York Mills and the passenger at Perham Health. The sheriff’s office said the driver sustained minor injuries while the passenger was being evaluated at the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries. The two 14-year-olds stated to a deputy that they had gone for a ride without permission and that it was the first time they had done so. The driver was cited for not having a valid Minnesota driver's license, and a deputy also followed up with the juvenile's parents.
Suspicious activity unfounded
A deputy with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office observed what they believed to be suspicious activity in a vehicle parked near the intersection of Norgren Road and County Highway 10 on Friday at approximately 4:29 a.m. Upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, the deputy discovered that they were simply watching a meteor shower.
Chainsaw threats lead to arrest
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest following an incident on the north shore of East Battle Lake in which a man threatened to kill a neighbor. The initial call came Wednesday at approximately 7:48 p.m. from a complainant who said Steven Emil Sanda, 60, of Henning had threatened them with a chainsaw. The sheriff’s office said the victim stated that Sanda got into a physical altercation with them after they confronted him about cutting trees on a public right of way. Sanda also allegedly told the neighbor that he was going to kill and cut them up, and fell a small tree onto the neighbor. The sheriff's office said Sanda refused to give a statement and was subsequently arrested for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, and two counts of fifth-degree assault. Sanda was transported to the Otter Tail County Jail to be held for court.
Road rage reported
A motorist contacted Fergus Falls police on Wednesday at approximately 1:07 p.m. about an apparent road rage incident. The motorist said that a vehicle was following them closely and honking at them. They reported to police that the vehicle was dark blue, with an unknown male in his 30s or 40s driving. The complainant said the angry driver pulled up next to them and told them to get off the road with an expletive. The complainant requested that the incident be documented.
Client’s property vandalized
A caregiver contacted Fergus Falls police on Wednesday after a vandalism incident to a client’s property at an apartment building on North Whitford Street. Police say building management stated to them that video from the vandalism would be available.
Window at former RTC broken
A city employee reported to Fergus Falls police that a 3-foot high ground-level window had been broken out to the left of Door 38, which is on the backside of the former Regional Treatment Center. Upon officer arrival they noted it was a large glass block window that was completely broken. A city crew boarded up the space.
Church receives scam email
An employee of a church on South Court Street called Fergus Falls police on Wednesday reporting a scam they received via email involving banking and routing numbers that were possibly stolen. Upon investigation by a responding officer it was learned that the church had received an email requesting to switch another employee's direct deposit info to another bank. Fortunately no personal information was given and there was no financial loss. The church was given advice on scams and what to watch for.
Urn found at Prairie Wetlands Learning Center
Prairie Wetlands Learning Center contacted Fergus Falls police on Wednesday after finding a random unmarked cremation urn. Police say a maintenance crew found the urn in the wetlands. Police advised staff to follow their lost-and-found policies regarding the urn and told staff no further law enforcement action was needed.
$500 cash left on back of vehicle lost
Fergus Falls police received a call from a motorist on Wednesday who they believed had left their wallet containing at least $500 on the back of their truck while travelling between M&H Gas Station on South Cascade Street and Taco John’s on North Union Avenue. The caller asked police to notify them if anyone found the wallet and had turned it into them.
Dial-tone scam
A call received by a resident on 130th Avenue near Vergas prompted a call to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. The resident said a male called and left a voicemail and wanted to come to their home and check their dial tone. The resident thought it was strange and contacted their phone provider directly who stated that it was fraudulent. The resident did not give out any personal information and the scammer didn’t have the complainant’s correct information. According to the resident, the phone company was going to conduct their own investigation.
Granddaughter-in-trouble scam
A caller on State Highway 210 received a relative-in-trouble scam on Wednesday. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the complainant received a scam call from a person claiming to be her granddaughter. A male scammer then claimed that she had been arrested for marijuana and wanted $10,000 for bond money. The complainant discovered it was a scam prior to sending any money. The sheriff’s deputy provided general advice about scams and how to avoid them in the future.
