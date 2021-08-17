Gas stove causes fire
The Fergus Falls Fire Department was called after a gas oven started a fire on Saturday at approximately 12:07 p.m. on the 300 block of East Vernon Avenue. Fire Chief Ryan Muchow said the resident had turned the stove onto the broil setting and left it unattended for about an hour which created enough heat to cause smoke damage throughout the first floor of the home. Muchow stated that there was fire damage to the stove itself, but no structural damage, other than some cleanup that would have to be done. The resident was reportedly outside with a neighbor and was alerted via the smoke alarms in the home. Muchow also said there were no injuries to the home’s residents or fire personnel. The fire department was on scene for about an hour and extinguished the fire while removing the stove from the home and ventilating the premises. Fergus Falls police assisted with traffic control on the scene.
Overnight motel employee scammed
Fergus Falls police were notified on Friday by the assistant manager of a motel on the 2400 block of College Way about an overnight employee who was the victim of a scam amounting to $581 and involved sending off all the cash in the till.
Police say the employee was scammed out of the money via a phone call request to wire money to an offsite location via PayPal and Zoom. Police say the ruse was that the “regional manager” of the hotel chain needed the employee to transfer money, via Zoom money transfer, the employee did this, however, they were able to cancel the transfer and return all the funds.
Juveniles cited for trespassing
Fergus Falls police responded to a report on Sunday at approximately 1:10 p.m. regarding two individuals with 16-18 rifles who were allegedly shooting at construction equipment on the 300 block of South Buse Street. Police say upon arrival by an officer, they observed no damage to vehicles within the construction site. Both juveniles were to be mailed citations for trespassing and both of the juveniles’ parents were notified of the incident.
Street light collapses on South Union Avenue
Fergus Falls police were notified at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Sunday that a street light on the 300 block of South Union Avenue had toppled over. Upon arrival law enforcement noticed the light had fallen over because it had rusted through at the bottom pole. The street light was moved off of the roadway so it would not create a traffic hazard and glass needed to be swept off the roadway. The city utility department was notified.
Prescription medicine stolen
A resident on the 300 block of North Mill Street reported to Fergus Falls police on Friday that their medicine, which they were sent by mail, had been stolen from their front door and porch area between Aug. 9 and Friday.
Resident reports disturbance
Fergus Falls police are investigating a report of possible harassment involving an apartment resident on the 200 block of East Alcott Avenue. The resident reported to police on Friday that several times during the past week someone was knocking on their door between the hours of 10 p.m.-3 a.m. The resident also informed police that this had happened previously, starting on Aug. 9 and continued through 1 a.m. Friday. The resident stated that they had only lived there for five months, so no one should be upset with them. An officer suggested installing motion lights or cameras. The resident also requested extra patrol.
Wasp nest removal prompts call to police
The neighbor of a resident on the 400 block of Seventh Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Sunday at approximately 6:42 p.m. regarding a neighbor who was using a blowtorch with gasoline. When an officer responded to the home, they learned that the resident had a wasp nest in their front yard, and was attempting to burn the nest. Police say there was no fire when they arrived. The officer advised the resident to find a less dangerous method for dealing with the issue.
Motorcyclist injured in crash
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and other rescue personnel responded to the scene of a rollover motorcycle crash near the intersection of Island Road and Stalker Lake Road near the north shore of Long Lake in St. Olaf Township on Friday. The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist was navigating a curve in the roadway when a witness reported seeing the rider lose control, putting the bike on its side. The driver then went off the roadway and struck a barbed-wire fence. The motorcyclist was taken by Lifelink III to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with head injuries.
Fire caused by skid steer
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted area fire departments in extinguishing a fire on Saturday at approximately 4:59 p.m. that was caused by a skid steer that started on fire after being loaded onto a trailer. The fire then spread to the trailer as well as 20 or more straw bales. The sheriff’s office said all items, including the skid steer, were a total loss. The damage was estimated to be at $40,000. In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Wadena and Hewitt fire departments assisted in the call.
Glendalough picnic area vandalized
The manager of Glendalough State Park contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday at approximately 10:58 a.m. after park staff discovered that a picnic area had been vandalized. A responding deputy observed graffiti on a “No Fire” sign and a tree in a picnic area of Molly Stark Lake. The ranger said it likely occurred overnight.
Horse with Amish buggy gear attached spotted on Highway
A passerby who observed a horse with Amish buggy gear attached walking along Highway 52 prompted a call to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The sheriff’s office stated that bystanders helped put the horse into a trailer and they stated to a deputy that they would wait for the Amish owner to get the animal.
Speeder ticketed
A deputy with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a motorist for going over the speed limit near the intersection of County Highway 60 and 425th Avenue about 6 miles northeast of Perham on Friday. The motorist was issued a citation for going 92 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Mailbox hit and missing after crash
A resident living on Walker Lake Road on the north shore of Walker Lake contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after a vehicle hit their custom blacksmith-made pig mailbox. The resident discovered the mailbox gone. A deputy located pieces from a Lincoln-type car that were recovered at the scene. The deputy later located the vehicle and learned that the driver, who was a juvenile, hit the mailbox on their way to work. The juvenile did report it to their parent, and the parent and the child had planned to notify the owner after the juvenile was done with work. The parent stated to the deputy that they would search for the mailbox later on Friday as the pig ornament likely flew into a wooded area north of the road from the impact.
Owl refuses to move from roadway
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a call from a motorist on Sunday reporting an owl in the middle of the roadway on County Highway 88, just west of 110th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the caller attempted to move the owl off the road with no success. The caller also reported that the animal did not appear to be injured. When a deputy arrived the owl had moved on and was no longer on the roadway.
