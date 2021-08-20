Mailbox tampering reported
The manager of an apartment complex on the west side of the city reported to Fergus Falls police on Wednesday that they have video surveillance footage of an evicted tenant trying to break into a mailbox. An officer learned that the person was trying to get their mail after they had been evicted. The apartment manager reported no damage to the mailbox at the time of the report. Police advised the manager how to get the individual trespassed from the property. The manager also stated to police that they were currently in the process of having the post office change the mailbox locks.
Multiple items stolen at store
A store on the 2000 block of West Lincoln Avenue reported the theft of multiple items Tuesday. The items included two Dewalt brand tools, one knife, one pair of pliers, brake pads, and an auto battery charger. The store’s loss was estimated to be approximately $132.96. The thief has not been identified, but the store reported the getaway vehicle as a small red SUV with dealer plates.
Citation issued to dog owner
The owner of a dog was issued a citation for an incident that took place on Wednesday and reported to Fergus Falls police at approximately 3:21 p.m. The person who contacted police stated that they were walking on the sidewalk on South Mill Street when a dog ran out and bit them. Police state that the owner of the dog was issued a citation for an attack by an animal.
Two-vehicle crash near New York Mills
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a T-bone crash near the intersection of State Highway 106 and U.S. Highway 10, about 3 ½ miles southeast of New York Mills on Wednesday at approximately 9:41 a.m.
The driver of a 2004 Ford F150 was traveling southbound on County Road 76, crossing Highway 10 to reach Highway 106, when it was struck by a 2020 Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound on Highway 10. Both drivers sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, and were transported to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena. In addition to the sheriff’s office, and the state patrol, Tri-County ambulance, New York Mills Police Department, New York Mills Fire Department assisted at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Off-duty conservation
officer spots large fire
An off-duty conservation officer contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday reporting a large brush pile being burned. A deputy made contact with the seasonal homeowner, who was burning a small pile of brush. A warning was given and the fire was extinguished by the owner. The Minnesota DNR has banned open burning, The affected counties include Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Mahnomen, Otter Tail, and the northern portion of St. Louis and Wadena counties, excluding tribal trust lands. For additional information and daily updates visit: dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Catalytic converter thefts
near Deer Creek
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of catalytic converters that were removed from two vehicles near New York Mills. The person making the report stated to a deputy they noticed vehicle tracks nearby and also noticed an exhaust pipe hanging down. It is estimated the thefts occurred on Wednesday.
Snoopers reported
A business on State Highway 78 contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday reporting two white males, approximately 60-65 years old, who came into the business asking for directions to an address in Dent. Shortly afterward they were observed looking around the property and outbuildings. When they were confronted by an employee about snooping around they left driving southbound on Highway 78. The sheriff’s office said both males had beards and one was approximately 5 feet 6 inches and 250 pounds, while the other was described as being around 5 feet 9 inches and also around 250 pounds. No crime was reported, but the business requested extra patrol for the night.
Fire department responds to
Mill Street Residence alarm
A smoke alarm at an assisted living facility on the 800 block on South Mill Street, prompted a visit by the Fergus Falls Fire Department, as well as an evacuation of residents on Monday at approximately 5:38 p.m.
Fire Chief Ryan Muchow said staff was alerted at the facility of a smoke detector going off in a vacant unit. When staff went to open the door of the unit, they were met with light smoke and an electrical burning smell. Muchow said upon investigation it was found that there wasn’t an active fire. Staff had started evacuating residents on the south end of the third floor of the facility.
Firefighters found an overheating refrigerator to be the cause of the smoke. The refrigerator was unplugged and taken outside the room and adjacent hallways were ventilated. Fergus Falls police provided traffic control and assisted the fire department.
Vehicle stolen from church parking lot
Fergus Falls police are investigating a vehicle that was stolen from a church parking lot on the 900 block of County Highway 116 on Monday. Police said a 2005 silver Chevy Malibu was taken between 6:30-9:10 p.m. The keys were left in the vehicle, with approximately half a tank of gas and the victim’s wallet. Police stated that the wallet was later recovered in Wilkin County.
Motorcyclist cited after crash
A motorcyclist who was leaving the roadway off of College Way in Fergus Falls, crashed after riding into a pothole. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries, including scraping their right arm, with moderate damage to the motorcycle. When the motorcyclist contacted Fergus Falls police at approximately 12 p.m. they originally stated that they were not injured, and that they wanted to show an officer holes on the pavement that caused the accident. The motorcyclist was ultimately given a citation for driving without a motorcycle endorsement.
Kitten caught in engine
Fergus Falls police received an unusual call from someone in the 3300 block of West Highway 210, in the parking lot of a large discount store regarding a kitten that was stuck in an engine compartment on Monday at approximately 12:10 p.m. Police say the feral kitten was found moving around under the engine. Animal control responded to the scene and advised the person to take the vehicle to a mechanic for removal of the animal.
Newspaper article prompts
call to law enforcement
Fergus Falls police were contacted by a resident on Monday who had read a story in the Fergus Falls Daily Journal about a dark blue Ford Taurus that was tailgating and honking their horn at another motorist, who reported a similar experience from approximately two weeks prior on the 100 block of North Concord Street that was also an older model pre-1990s dark blue Ford Taurus that drove up behind them honking their horn. The person did not have the car’s plate number and had no further description of the driver of the vehicle, but reported the incident to police because of seeing the story in the newspaper matching what happened to them.
Multiple items stolen from deer stand
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a resident on 270th Avenue about 5 ½ miles north of Fergus Falls on Monday at approximately 8:40 a.m. about an enclosed deer stand that was found open with multiple items stolen. The items taken include a grey 10,000 BTU ventless heater, 20-pound propane tank, one 7/16 wrench, four pieces of steel siding measuring 38-by-38 and a shooting stick. The Items totaled approximately $470. The sheriff’s office said the resident informed them that the items were last seen in the stand on July 4, and said no evidence was left at the scene.
Report of neighbor blocking mailbox
A resident on County Highway 1 came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday reporting that their neighbors were parking in front of their mailbox, blocking their mail carrier from delivering their mail. The resident said they had previously spoken with a deputy a couple of weeks ago, and also spoke with the postmaster about the issue, as well as their neighbors, with no resolution. The resident stated that their neighbors want them to move the mailbox, but the postmaster says it will not be moved. The resident also requested that a deputy could come to their residence as the neighbor’s car was currently blocking their mail delivery. A deputy spoke to the resident’s neighbor who told them they thought there was enough room but that they would move the car right away and would also leave room in the future.
Report of uninvited truck
crashing parade
A Vergas resident who attended the Vergas Looney Days parade on Sunday, contacted the Ottertail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday reporting that they were upset about a big red truck that they felt had “crashed” the parade. The Vergas resident stated that the truck would rev up the engine very loud, honk, and then would speed up to 35 mph down the street. The resident was worried that the truck could have hit a child. The resident had already spoken with the mayor of Vergas on Monday morning. The resident described the truck as red, massive, and had a heart on a passenger door in memory of a person, as well as a Trump flag. No other description was given to the sheriff’s office. The deputy that responded said there was no information on the owner but if they were identified law enforcem would follow up.
Large chicken statue stolen
A homeowner on the 27000 block of Holiday Road, on the northeastern shore of Lake Blanche called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday at approximately 5:42 p.m. about a large metal chicken statue that was stolen between Aug. 8-15. The statue is valued at $200, and the homeowner reported that other things were also moved around.
Boat trailer axles ripped off at access
A person using a public access on the eastern shore of Swan Lake in Dane Prairie Township to launch a boat on Saturday reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that the boat trailer they were using had its axles ripped off at the bottom of the access. It was determined that it was a county owned lake access, but the Minnesota DNR will address the issue and follow up. Cones were placed at the access per the DNR’s request.
Resident warned about burn ban
A neighbor contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday reporting a large bonfire at a nearby residence — they also stated that it was approximately 6-by-6 feet. A sheriff’s deputy spoke with the resident and saw the fire which was actually only 3-by-4 feet. The deputy also observed that the fire was almost completely burned down and was going to be done for the night. The resident was advised about the current burning ban, and that they could be issued a citation in the future if the sheriff’s office received another complaint.
Fire damages residential apartment home
The Fergus Falls Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Tuesday on the 700 block of West Stanton Avenue at approximately 7:22 p.m.
Firefighters arrived at a residential home consisting of three separate apartment units, with smoke visible from the attic vents and eves. The upstairs tenant had evacuated prior to police and fire department arrival. Firefighters made entry into the home to put out the fire and conduct search and salvage of the lower apartment units.
The department’s ladder truck was used to gain access to the attic space from the exterior as well. Firefighters gained control of the fire within 30 minutes of arrival. The fire started in the structural components of the attic, which required firefighters to remain on scene for over two hours overhauling smoldering areas of insulation.
The area where the fire originated had moderate fire and water damage with the apartment units below having minor water damage.
Fire Chief Ryan Muchow said the damage estimate is likely to exceed $75,000.
At this time, the cause of the fire is believed to be unintentional, and was possibly started by electrical wiring and a light fixture in the kitchen of the upstairs apartment.
The fire department responded with three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck and three command staff. The fire department was assisted on scene by the Fergus Falls Police
Department, Ringdahl EMS, Elizabeth Fire Department, OtterTail Power Company, and the Red Cross. The Underwood Fire Department provided additional call coverage for the fire station in Fergus Falls.
No injuries were reported in the blaze.
Downtown complaint sparks arrest
A Rothsay resident was arrested after a foot pursuit in downtown Fergus Falls on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 a.m. A report came into dispatch that multiple males were running around through the downtown area on West Lincoln Avenue at different times with backpacks and a couple of the individuals were allegedly on bikes. While investigating the report, an officer located Pavel James Boyce, 32, riding a bike. When Boyce saw police he started to flee on foot. Boyce was eventually apprehended and transported to the Otter Tail County Jail on charges of fleeing a peace officer on foot and possession of controlled substances. Boyce also had a failure to appear warrant in a previous case involving a burglary.
Fire hydrant struck
A resident near the intersection of West Douglas Avenue and Martin Street contacted Fergus Falls police on Tuesday at approximately 6:47 p.m. after someone hit a fire hydrant located in their yard. An officer responding to the scene determined that the hydrant was struck by an unknown vehicle within the previous couple of days. The officer notified city staff and the utilities department so the hydrant could be repaired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.