Door found open at New York Mills school
A deputy with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office found an open door at the New York Mills school on Aug. 18 at approximately 3:14 a.m. The deputy checked the area, and was unable to locate anyone, nor did they notice anything missing, as the school is currently under construction. School staff was notified of the deputy’s findings.
Dog wreaks havoc in barn near Sebeka
An unknown dog caused damage to livestock inside a barn on 615th Avenue, about 6 ½ miles west of Sebeka on Aug.17. The property owner contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 7:23 a.m. to report that a 70-pound black and white pitbull cross or possibly a St. Bernard with a wide head and fluffy tail, got into a barn and injured some sheep. The property owner did not recognize the dog, and neither did their neighbors. The property owner stated they would be reaching back out to the sheriff’s office with a list of the total damage done.
Money moving scam reported
A resident on State Highway 106, north of Deer Creek, reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 17 that they had gotten ensnared in a possible money moving scam. The resident told a deputy that a check for $1,990.08 was mailed to them and they cashed it at a local discount store in Fergus Falls but the company was asking them about the money. The deputy advised the resident to contact the discount store to inquire if the check was valid and to return the money to them.
Road-rage incident ends amicably
A motorist travelling near the intersection of County Highway 82 and County Highway 35 near Ashby contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 17 about a road-rage incident and reported the same vehicle harassing them from a week previous. They stated to dispatch that the other driver was last seen headed toward Ashby on County Highway 82. A deputy made contact with the reported driver who themselves reported concerns over the other motorist’s driving while operating a cellphone. The deputy addressed each complaint with both drivers. The sheriff’s office said both agreed to leave the other alone.
Salesperson’s claim of being high reported
A resident on County Highway 47 reported an encounter with two purported salespeople on Aug. 17 at around 5 p.m. to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. The resident stated that a maroon minivan with a male and female offered to clean their fish house, and sell them soap and cleaning products.
Both came well dressed to the resident’s door. The male told the resident that they were high on marijuana, and asked them if they had a problem with that. The resident stated that there were also two other individuals in the vehicle as well.
Employee theft investigated
A large discount retailer on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday reporting the store had detained an employee for theft. Police said the store conducted an internal investigation and determined that the employee stole $128.08 from the store. An officer issued the thief a citation and provided information regarding court. After being cited the ex-employee was left with store staff to complete the exit process.
Tenant vandalizes own apartment
A nearby apartment resident contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday at approximately 12:40 p.m. about a tenant pounding on a door while yelling and screaming on the 300 block of South Cascade Street. When officers arrived at the complex the male tenant was still upset and yelling outside of the building. While investigating, police discovered the tenant had broken the window to his own apartment. After being cited for disorderly conduct he was told to go back inside and stop causing disturbances.
In another call a few minutes later, the landlord of the property contacted police after they received a call from another renter in the building stating to them that they needed to get the police over there. An officer informed the landlord about the tenant who was breaking windows at the apartment complex.
Vehicle whisky plates questioned
A caller to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office questioned why they had their vehicle taken without permission months ago and another person got a DWI. The Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) told the person that they needed special registration plates, commonly called “whisky plates,” which are a result of an enhanced DWI conviction in Minnesota. A deputy was told by the owner of the vehicle that they did not give a family member permission to use it and that the DVS was requiring them to get a report that would support their claims in order to have normal plates.The person was advised to contact the records division at the sheriff’s office for an initial report.
Man kicked out of gas station
An employee of a gas station roughly 6 ½ miles southeast of Fergus Falls contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after a male was kicked out of the store Wednesday. The employee said that after being kicked out of the store the male walked across the street and spent the night in a tent with a female he said looked like 13 years old and two dogs. The employee felt the situation wasn’t right and that the minor may have been in trouble. After a state trooper investigated the situation the two packed up and left. They were last seen headed southbound on foot in the southbound lane of Highway 59.
Multiple mailboxes hit
A resident from the rural Dent area contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday at approximately 10:48 p.m. reporting a vehicle travelling eastbound smashing multiple mailboxes. The complainant did not have the make or model of the vehicle. Two deputies who responded to the call counted at least six mailboxes on 410th Street that had been struck. The resident stated to them that at about 8:30 p.m. they had heard a vehicle slow down at the end of their driveway followed by the sound of the mailbox being smashed outside their home.
Vehicle pulled over for littering, passenger arrested
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle near Exit 60 on I-94 on Friday at approximately 12:28 a.m. initially for a passenger who had thrown a cigarette out of a window. Once the vehicle was stopped, it was determined that the passenger, identified as Dulijeta Beganovic, 25, had a warrant in Cass County, North Dakota, and was arrested. A warning was given to the passenger for littering.
Vehicle window smashed
A complainant on the 200 block of North Mill Street called Fergus Falls police on Saturday at approximately 1:40 a.m. about a vehicle on the street that had a window smashed. A responding officer observed the front and the back windows had been broken out by a vandal. The person reporting the incident told the officer that they heard glass breaking approximately 20 minutes prior to calling and did not see anyone leaving the area. Police were unable to contact the registered owner of the vehicle.
Gift card scam
A caller contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department on Friday at approximately 8:54 p.m. reporting a scam that involved an American Express gift card. An officer who contacted the person learned that they had provided the gift card numbers to a party they had met online. Police say the person reportedly was scammed out of approximately $3,000. The case is ongoing.
Report of speeding cars near former Shopko
An anonymous caller reported speeding cars on Friday at approximately 10:11 p.m. near a former downtown business. The tipster told dispatch that they were downtown, and saw numerous cars speeding in and out of the Shopko parking lot. An officer subsequently spoke with several individuals in the former Shopko lot and informed them of the concerns. The officer also advised them of the consequences.
Possible counterfeit bill investigated
Fergus Falls police were called to a fast-food restaurant on the 2000 block of College Way on Friday at approximately 5:36 p.m. for a possible counterfeit $100 bill. Law enforcement was told the vehicle that produced the bill was still in the drive-thru. A responding officer said the bill appeared to be real. The bill was photographed, and the occupants of the vehicle were identified for documentation.
Partygoer upset over minors at dance
A partygoer who was at the West Otter Tail County Fairgrounds on Saturday flagged down an officer with the Fergus Falls Police Department to make a complaint about minors at a dance. The person told the officer they were upset with decisions the fair board and Shrine Club made regarding minors participating at a dance being held. Police mediated a conversation between the parties before everyone separated without incident.
*(OTCSO)*
Car fire results in DWI
A Wadena County sheriff’s deputy who was out with a car fire on Friday at approximately 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of 520th Street and 635th Avenue near the Wadena County line requested an Otter Tail County sheriff’s deputy. The sheriff’s office said that the driver of the car had gone into the ditch, and a grass fire was ignited. The car was completely destroyed by fire. The Otter Tail County deputy arrested Chelsey Marie Hartman, 22, for fourth-degree controlled substance DWI. A Wadena County sheriff’s deputy gave a passenger in the vehicle a ride to a nearby town following the incident. Area fire departments also assisted in putting out the blaze.
Semi causes damage on I-94
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol in a semi crash near the intersection of County Highway 35 and I-94 on Friday at approximately 7:58 a.m. The sheriff’s office said a red semi pulling a light blue trailer hit the cable barrier and mileposts on I-94, and then pulled off at the Dalton exit. There were no injuries.
Cabin burglarized
A cabin was burglarized on Beaver Dam Road on the east side of Star Lake on Friday. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the cabin door was kicked in, and things thrown around inside. A responding deputy observed windows that were broken. A deputy took photos and a game camera SD card was collected.
Person bitten by own dog
A Deer Creek resident reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that their own dog bit them. A responding deputy who spoke with the person learned that their dog bit them on the hand causing them to go to Tri County Health in Wadena because they thought they were going to need stitches, but did not. The bulldog is apparently 8 or 9 years old and was going after the other owner’s other dog when they were bit.
