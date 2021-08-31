Lost cards used in Sauk Centre
Fergus Falls police are investigating a theft involving a wallet lost at Higgins Dog Park in Fergus Falls. The owner of the wallet reported to police on Friday at approximately 5:43 p.m. that two charges had been made to debit cards that were in the wallet at businesses in Sauk Centre. The person was referred to Sauk Centre police for filing a fraud complaint.
Crash with Bobcat in
construction zone
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a crash that occurred on Friday at approximately 8:40 a.m. with a vehicle that was traveling through a construction zone on County Highway 111. Police say the motorist was waiting in the construction zone to enter the highway when the van they were driving was sideswiped and backed into by a Bobcat skid-steer operator. Police said there was no damage to the skid steer, but moderate damage to the passenger-side front door and sliding door of the van, and no injuries to either party. A state report was required to be filed in the incident.
Vehicle vandalized
A resident on the 400 block of East Cherry Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Friday reporting that their vehicle was vandalized. An officer who responded to the call photographed multiple dents on the back of the car that appeared to be intentionally caused. Police said it occurred between Wednesday night and Friday.
Credit card unauthorized use
A complainant on the 200 block of East Vernon Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Saturday at approximately 8:23 a.m. that they had discovered unauthorized charges on one of their credit cards. In speaking with an officer, it was determined that the owner had allowed someone else to use their card on eBay a few months previously, and they believed that more items were ordered now without their knowledge or consent. The owner told the officer that they were able to get all the transactions canceled, and they had not lost any money. The cardholder was advised to cancel the card and tell the other person to not use the credit card anymore.
Driver warned for trying
to evade police
An officer with the Fergus Falls Police Department stopped a van registered to a local philanthropic organization on Sunday at approximately 3:46 a.m. for a sudden stop and evasive driving in the roadway on the 2000 block of West Lincoln Avenue. The officer verified that the van was not a stolen vehicle. The driver told the officer they were delivering papers and the van title had not been transferred yet. The driver admitted to trying to evade an unmarked squad car because they were uncertain if it was a law enforcement vehicle.
Check scam reported
A resident who received a check for $12,000 that bounced, and had sent an additional $4,500 contacted Fergus Falls police on Sunday about a scam. An officer that spoke with the person learned that they had sent a cashier's check for the $4,500 after they learned that the larger one they were sent by the scammer was no good. The resident is apparently working with their bank to cancel the check.
Motel guest asked to leave
Fergus Falls police on Sunday responded to a report of a motel guest who was yelling at staff, and had concerns about drug use on the 2400 block of College Way at approximately 12:48 p.m. Motel staff were concerned that the guest would cause more problems. A responding officer was asked by the business to stand by while the guest was asked to leave due to multiple noise complaints and aggravated behavior. An officer allowed the former guest to sit outside the motel until they found a place to go. Law enforcement left after all their items were moved out of the motel.
Unlocked vehicle stolen
Fergus Falls police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from an address on East Adolphus Street on Sunday, reported at 6:46 p.m. Police said the maroon Buick LeSabre was taken from in front of the residence, however, the car was left unlocked with the keys inside. The car disappeared between Sunday morning and 3 p.m. The vehicle was later found parked across the street with all the owner’s belongings accounted for.
Dealership vehicle vandalized
A white Nissan Rogue was reportedly vandalized at a car dealership on the 1100 block of Pebble Lake Road on Sunday. Police say the driver's-side window was smashed in. The dealership is reviewing video surveillance footage.
Male stops at residence twice
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report on Friday of an unknown male who had stopped at a residence twice asking for someone and was also asking the resident’s family member questions. The male was described as a heavy-set male, balding, in his 40s, wearing jogging shorts and a T-shirt from a casino. The homeowner told a responding deputy that the unknown man had stopped at their home two weeks previously with paperwork and spoke to a family member. On Friday, when the man returned the resident did not answer the door when he knocked. The homeowner’s neighbor talked to the male who wouldn’t give any information. The man then followed them to Detroit Lakes down back roads. The resident was advised to call the sheriff’s office if the male came back. The deputy checked the area and didn’t locate a vehicle.
Vehicle rolls trying to
avoid Amish buggy
A motorist traveling westbound on County Highway 8, roughly 7 ½ miles west of Sebeka on Friday at approximately 8 p.m. rolled their vehicle to avoid hitting an Amish buggy. There were no injuries in the crash. The vehicle had to be towed away from the scene.
Car wash damaged by vehicle
Fergus Falls police were called to a car wash business on the 1200 block of North Union on Thursday at approximately 2:23 p.m. on a report of an oversized vehicle that had damaged one of the wash bays. Police say the driver of an oversized vehicle attempted to use the car wash and damaged the facility in the process. The owner of the car wash stated to police that there was substantial damage to it while police say the vehicle only sustained minor damage.
Scam stopped by bank
An elderly person almost lost money in a scam, but their bank stopped payment before it was lost. Fergus Falls police were contacted by an employee with a downtown bank that had stopped a suspicious check of $29,900 and upon speaking with the person, determined it was a scam. Police say at this time it is unknown who or where the check was sent to. The elderly person suffered no financial loss, and the bank is working with the person on monitoring their account. Identity theft and scam literature paperwork was provided to the victim.
Iphone missing from
shipping business
A shipping business on North Tower Road contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday reporting a possible theft of a package. A representative of the business reported that a cardboard shipping box containing a silver iPhone was taken from the business. No thief was seen taking the package. The iPhone was valued at $500, but the owner stated that the company was going to give them $100 for the return of the phone previous to the loss.
Water heater catches fire
A homeowner contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday about a water heater that had caught fire. The homeowner had already put the fire out themselves but wanted to have it checked. A responding deputy and area fire department learned that the electric water heater was a year old and had been serviced on Wednesday. The homeowner was woken up on Thursday by their fire alarm and the water heater on fire. They put the fire out with a nearby fire extinguisher. The only damage was to the water heater itself.
Grey minivan in approach
not welcome
A grey minivan parked in a field approach prompted a call to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. When a deputy investigated, they were unable to locate the minivan. The person who called in the report told the deputy it was the second time they’d seen the grey minivan in an area field approach, and described it as having rust near the bottom.
Resident accused of building road
A caller to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday claimed that there was a person building a road across private property near Lake Lizzie, south of Dunvilla, without the necessary permits and who had previously been given a cease-and-desist order. A deputy who responded to the call learned that there were concerns over the neighbor who was making a roadway through neighboring properties, and stated that there are no surveyed easements. The deputy advised the person making the complaint, and the property owner making the road, to talk about property lines or have the land surveyed.
