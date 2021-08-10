Anonymous complaint
about speeding
A resident living on East Fir Avenue, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted Fergus Falls police on Wednesday regarding concerns they had about excessive speeds on the roadway all day long. The resident said they were most concerned with large trucks that were driving way too fast. In addition to asking for extra patrol, the resident requested that an electronic speed sign be placed on the street to show motorists what speeds they are driving.
Sensitive information theft
Fergus Falls police are investigating the theft of sensitive documents that were stolen with a folder from an apartment on the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue. The theft was reported on Wednesday, but the person reporting the crime estimated that it had occurred between July 28, and Aug. 4. Police say the folder contained Social Security, banking information and two blank checks.
Driver falls asleep at wheel
The Minnesota State Patrol and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a crash in Underwood on East Southern Avenue on Thursday at approximately 12:34 a.m. where the driver reportedly fell asleep and crashed into the ditch in their 2008 Ford Focus. After contacting dispatch, they reported that they were parked in the Underwood High School parking lot. The driver denied any emergency medical services.
Vehicle submerges at
bottom of old smoky
Fergus Falls police responded to the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ended up at the bottom of Old Smoky, located near South Vine Street and West Adolphus Avenue, in the water. The initial call to police dispatch came in at approximately 12:21 p.m. on Monday regarding a red Chevy Cruze that slid into the pond driving 30 to 35 mph while attempting to powerslide. Police say both occupants got out of the vehicle with no reported injuries. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene. The driver will be mailed a citation for careless driving.
Vandalism reported
at auto repair shop
A resident on North Whitford Street reported to Fergus Falls police on Monday that their tires were slashed and brake lines cut in a parking area nearby an auto repair shop. An investigating officer learned that a vandal had cut the rear tires of the resident’s vehicle, as well as the front driver’s side brake line. It is estimated to have happened between Aug. 2-6. Police say that staff at the business are reviewing video footage. Total damage so far is believed to be around $510.
Vehicle damaged in
store parking lot
A motorist who was shopping at a local discount store on Saturday came out to find their vehicle damaged on the front passenger side. The shopper notified Fergus Falls police at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Monday about the incident that occurred on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 at the discount store between 2:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. An officer who spoke with the store manager said they were going to check surveillance video.
Former RTC building
possibly trespassed
A city employee notified Fergus Falls police on Monday about a young female with short hair and a backpack who may have been trespassing on the third floor of the former Regional Treatment Center. When officers responded they said they did not make entry, but instead drove around the exterior of the building, but did not see an area where entry would have been made . The police asked that photos of the alleged trespasser be forwarded for identification.
Pizza cutter causes
apartment kerfuffle
Fergus Falls police responded on Monday to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of College Way regarding a report of a verbal altercation between some apartment residents over a pizza cutter utensil. Police say the cutter was returned and all involved agreed to remain separated.
Motorist has tools stolen
while fixing flat tire
A motorist who had broken down and was attempting to fix a flat tire had a significant amount of tools stolen on Friday. The motorist contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday at approximately 8:07 a.m. to report that all of his cordless tools and batteries were missing from their vehicle. The motorist said that $1,600 worth of Dewalt brand tools were taken from their pickup box. The various tools stolen include an impact wrench, a hex bit, hammer drills and 4,5,6 HR amp batteries. The theft was estimated to have happened Aug. 6 in the late afternoon and early evening, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bridge walkway damaged
A nearby resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday regarding damage done to a walkway near the Schmidt Bridge on County Highway 3 about 10 miles north of Fergus Falls. When a deputy arrived at the location, they observed that two or three boards were damaged along the south end of the west walkway. The resident stated that they believed the damage occurred on Sunday, by some young adults who were in the area. The deputy also notified the Otter Tail County Highway Department. The sheriff’s office estimated the damage to be around approximately $100.
Burglary reported
northeast of Vergas
A property northeast of Vergas on County Highway 4 was burglarized on Sunday. The property owner contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday about some chainsaws that were missing as well as other items. The complainant said that entry was made through an office window, and had occurred on Sunday at approximately 7 a.m. The caller stated they would call back to the sheriff’s office with a full list of missing items and their values. The property owner did have surveillance video of the thief and their vehicle.
County mower likely cause of fire
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fire in a ditch close to a structure roughly 8 miles southeast of Rothsay at approximately 12:56 p.m. on Monday. The sheriff’s office says a county highway mower was likely the cause. The fire was extinguished by the Rothsay Fire Department.
Stop signs stolen
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two stop signs stolen in the city limits of Ottertail, as well as a railroad crossing sign. The sheriff’s office says the posts with the stop signs and railroad crossing signs were reported missing on Monday from the rail crossing. The Ottertail mayor reported to the sheriff’s office that he was working on having temporary stop signs put up for the night and all new signs put up on Tuesday.
Man jailed after
multiple incidents
A local man was arrested on Sunday by Fergus Falls police after multiple incidents and a foot pursuit involving a vehicle fire, burglary and criminal property damage to a business.
Officers were notified by a passing motorist of a vehicle fire involving a 2004 blue BMW at the intersection of West Lincoln Avenue and North Second Avenue at approximately 4:46 a.m. Upon arrival, officers secured the scene and the Fergus Falls Fire Department was paged and responded to extinguish the fire. Police say further investigation revealed that a nearby garage had also been burglarized. While officers were investigating the vehicle fire and garage burglary, a downtown business burglary alarm had been called into dispatch. Upon law enforcement response to the downtown location, a lone male fled from officers resulting in a foot pursuit.
Police say the man, identified as Nathan Daniel Eide, 33, of Fergus Falls, was eventually apprehended. Police say further investigation confirmed Eide was involved in the vehicle fire, burglary of the garage, and criminal damage to a window of a downtown business.
Police are still working with the victims to determine repair costs for a garage door frame and the business window.
Eide was charged with second-degree arson, criminal damage to property, second-degree burglary, attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and fleeing on foot.
Eide is currently being held at the Otter Tail County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.
Disturbance reported at library
Fergus Falls police received a call from a Fergus Falls Public Library employee on Friday at approximately 9:03 a.m. about a person who was allegedly sitting on a bench in front of the library yelling and swearing. Officers found the person charging their phone and denied yelling or swearing. The person was advised of the complaint from library staff and police say the person decided to charge their phone elsewhere.
Cattle found near sewage treatment plant
A resident near the intersection of Kennedy Park Road and Ottertail Drive contacted Fergus Falls police on Saturday at approximately 3:30 p.m. reporting cattle by the railroad tracks and sewage treatment plant. The resident was concerned that they would wander onto the roadway. The animals were herded back toward the adjacent woodline and went by the river. Police say the owner of the cattle was contacted and came to the scene to deal with his cattle.
Two separate reports
of guns stolen
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate reports of guns that were reported stolen over the weekend.
The first case was reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday at 12:17 p.m. The resident on Highway 210 reported that a total of six guns were stolen, with two guns that had serial numbers, and four with unknown serial numbers. An investigating deputy determined that the stolen firearms were last seen about three to four weeks ago.
In the second case, a resident on County Highway 1, reported several guns along with wedding rings missing. In that case, the resident estimated that the thefts had occurred over the last three weeks, and entry was made through an open roll-up garage door. A jewelry box with rings and a total of nine firearms, which included five rifles, one shotgun, and three handguns were stolen.
Report of shots fired
unfounded
A report of shots fired prompted a call to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday on 405th Avenue just south of Silver Lake near Frazee. The call to dispatch came from a person who was fishing from the road the previous weekend, claiming that three shots were fired in their direction, and also reported that they could hear the bullets pass behind their head. A sheriff’s deputy was unable to immediately locate anyone at the reported address, but later learned that relatives of the homeowners had blown up a microwave with Tannerite at a gravel pit approximately a mile from their home at the time in question.
Young driver allegedly harassing other motorist
A motorist near the intersection of County Highway 182 and 120th Street contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Friday about a rusty silver minivan that had been harassing the motorist several different times travelling on County Highway 82 between Ashby and Dalton. The motorist described the individual as a young male driver who would pass them travelling at speeds around 100 mph. The motorist also reported that the vehicle had stopped across the street from a gas station in Dalton and the young male would stare the motorist down and make a hand gesture. The sheriff’s office informed the motorist they would be providing extra patrol.
Man caught rummaging through refrigerator
A resident on County Highway 1 contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Friday regarding an unknown male who was in their garage rummaging through a refrigerator. When a deputy arrived at the residence, the man was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI refusal, theft and burglary.
Theft from yard
A homeowner on Tee Lake Road about 13 miles northeast of Pelican Rapids contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday at approximately 9:39 a.m. about some decorative items that were stolen from their yard the night before. The homeowner estimated the theft may have occurred at around 4 a.m. Among the items stolen were a copper boiler, metal corrugated 2- to 3-foot pine tree, a large wooden star, and plants with a total estimated value of around $150. The homeowner speculated that the items may have been stolen for a nearby WeFest competition that honors decorating your campsite. The homeowner also told the deputy that they would be monitoring social media as well if pictures are posted, and stated that the items are specific in nature and would be easily identifiable by them.
Motorist blocks traffic
looking for mountain lion
A deputy with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office discovered a person who had stopped their vehicle on the roadway and was in a ditch near the intersection of State Highway 78 and 400th Street on Sunday. The deputy reported that the motorist was looking at a cat in the ditch that they thought was a mountain lion. The deputy informed the person that the animal was a kitten. The driver was sent on their way and told to stop blocking traffic.
Report of people disrobing on vehicle roofs
A resident on County Highway 65 on the north shore of Eagle Lake called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday reporting two vehicles — one a white suburban with a sunroof — each with a person riding on the roof taking their clothes off. The resident said the vehicles were headed northbound on Highway 65 toward Henning. A deputy was unable to locate the vehicles.
Taxi from Atlanta pulled
over near West Leaf Lake
Two deputies with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle over for a suspended object on Sunday at approximately 9:36 p.m near the intersection of County Highway 52 and State Highway 106 about 2 ½ miles north of Deer Creek. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was a taxi from Atlanta, Georgia. In an attempt to identify the driver and investigate why a taxi from so far away would be near Deer Creek, one of the deputies attempted to call the cab company’s number on the back of the taxi, but they hung up on the deputy several times. They did however confirm that the vehicle was not entered as stolen, and the driver was valid and clear.
