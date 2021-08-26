Apartment windows
damaged by golf balls
Fergus Falls police are investigating multiple windows that were damaged by golf balls on Monday at approximately 5:58 a.m. at an apartment complex in Fergus Falls. Police said several windows were damaged in the incident. Surveillance video is being reviewed.
Tires slashed
A resident on the 100 block of South Mill Street reported to Fergus Falls police on Monday at approximately 4:47 p.m. that the tires on their vehicle had been slashed while it was parked in a back lot. A responding officer learned from the resident that three tires were flattened via slashing on the sidewalls between 1:30-10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The resident estimated the total replacement cost would be about $500.
911 call results in
police complaint
Fergus Falls police were dispatched after a 911 hangup. After calling back the number the caller stated that a parked trailer was hit by a small green sedan that had prior damage on the 500 block of West Channing Avenue on Monday at approximately 6:03 p.m. Police determined that a complaint would be filed against Kyle Hurt, 23, of West Fargo, for a hit-and-run that would be forwarded to the city attorney’s office. In addition, police learned that the insurance information provided by Hurt was not valid.
Shotgun blast damages
shed door
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an overhead door on a shed that was shot at with a shotgun on 300th Street, northeast of Fergus Falls. An investigating deputy reported the door appeared to have been shot with a shotgun, and four panels were damaged. Damages were estimated at $3,200.
Person near salvage
yard reported
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report from the neighbor of a salvage yard about a person driving a 2004 four-door white Chevy Avalanche who had asked the caller who owned the business on 550th Avenue a couple miles northwest of Deer Creek on Monday. The person was told the owner lived in Fargo. The caller said despite hearing the information, the person was still sitting in the Avalanche in front of the property afterward and looking under the hood of vehicles. A deputy that responded was told by the vehicle owner that they were checking out issues they had with the suspension. When asked about looking under the hoods of other vehicles the person stated they were looking under the hood of their vehicle, and not any of the vehicles in the salvage yard. The deputy reported the person left after they talked with them. The neighbor who had originally phoned in the report of the incident told the deputy that the same person was by the salvage yard three hours earlier, and had stated to them that they were looking to purchase car parts if they needed some for their repairs. The neighbor was advised to tell the property owner to contact the sheriff’s office if anything was stolen.
Two dogs attack another dog
A caller in Underwood contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday reporting that two pitbulls had attacked a third dog, and had injured the animal significantly. They also reported issues with the dogs not being leashed or contained. A deputy spoke with a juvenile at the location of the call who stated to them that there was an underground electric fence on the property and that a yellow Lab came onto their property before an altercation between the dogs occurred. The juvenile also stated that this would have been the second time the animal had gone onto their property, but they did not know who the owner of the animal was.
Car parts stolen from vehicle
A family member of the owner of a vehicle that was parked on Cedar Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Tuesday at approximately 1:18 p.m. that parts were stolen from a 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup. The victim reported that while parked the Silverado had its mirror glass stolen from the two side mirrors. The theft happened between 9 p.m. on Monday and 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Keyed up
A motorist who was parked at a local pharmacy on West Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday reported to Fergus Falls police that the hood of their vehicle was keyed. The motorist stated to police that a key was pressed hard enough that it rolled up paint on the vehicle. The motorist stated that the incident occurred between 11:15 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday. An officer observed that someone had made two key marks on the hood. Police say the business will be reviewing surveillance video.
I-94 two-vehicle crash
involving semi
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol in a crash involving a semi and a small car on Tuesday at approximately 1:18 p.m. on I-94 near County Road 88. The State Patrol said a 2016 Volkswagen (VW) Passat and a 2015 Kenworth semi truck were heading westbound on I-94 when the Passat drifted into the median and lost control. The semi collided with the driver's side door of the VW. The semi driver was not injured, but the driver of the Passat did sustain nonlife-threatening injuries. Ringdahl Ambulance responded to the scene, but neither driver required transport to a hospital.
Jewelry stolen from cabin
A jewelry theft from a cabin was reported on Tuesday to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office stated that the owner of a cabin on Broadwater Drive on the south side of Pelican Lake reported that several items of jewelry were discovered missing after a cleaning crew left a couple of months ago. The items included diamond rings, earrings and a necklace. The case is under investigation.
