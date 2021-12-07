An early morning rollover near Elizabeth, resulted in no injuries but temporary trapped passengers. On Dec. 1, at 4:54 a.m., a driver lost control on U.S. Highway 59 after traveling southbound through Elizabeth. The vehicle veered into the east ditch and rolled onto the roof. There was moderate damage to the vehicle, ice was a factor.
Man attempts entrance to residence through wall
An Otter Tail County man was attempting to gain access to a building he resided in, by prying away plywood that covered a large hole on the outside wall. A complainant contacted the sheriff’s office, mentioning that the man was trying to gain access to his living area, as the two live in the same building, but in different units. The man who was trying to pull away the plywood was arrested.
Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashes
At 2:33 p.m. on Thursday, a 2014 Subaru Outback went off the road, crashing through a split-rail fence and into a tree. The driver was not hurt in the crash. The accident happened on County Highway 1 on the north side of Ottertail Lake. It was later found that the driver had fallen asleep, leading to the crash.
T-bone crash in Fergus Falls
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Lincoln Avenue and College Way occurred at approximately 3:53 p.m. on Friday. A vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Avenue attempted to turn left onto College Way on a green light (not arrow). The driver failed to yield to a westbound vehicle, T-boning that vehicle. No injuries were reported and the driver who failed to yield was issued a citation.
Otter Tail County resident harassed via phone
A Deer Creek resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office to report a scam/threats they received over the phone. A male with a heavy foreign accent asked the resident if they had heard of Publishers Clearing House, when the resident responded that they did and it was a scam call, the caller then claimed there was a package in the resident's garage and there was a bomb. The caller then hung up, there was no bomb in the garage.
