At approximately 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 19, a vehicle traveling on Grand View Drive near Big Pine Lake was not driving for the conditions, losing control and striking another vehicle. The driver was southbound going too fast for the snow-packed roads and lost control around a curve. The driver of the second vehicle was northbound when they were struck, they were brought to Perham Health to be checked after commenting on some knee pain.
Icy conditions lead to rollover
A midafternoon crash left no one injured and minor damage to the vehicle. On Dec. 18, a van was traveling southbound on county Highway 17 near Vergas, when the driver lost control due to icy conditions. The van hit the roadside and rolled onto its top in the ditch. The driver, as well as two dogs, were uninjured. Vergas Fire & Rescue responded to the scene before the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office arrived.
Fog leads to accident
On the morning of Dec. 15, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a lone vehicle traveling east on county Highway 12 was approaching the intersection with Minnesota highway 78. Due to the heavy fog, the driver did not stop at the stop sign and ended up entering the ditch on the east side of 78. There were no injuries to the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Delivery vehicle meets train
A FedEx van was delivering packages northwest of Perham on the afternoon of Dec. 16. The van was approaching Highway 10 when it was unable to successfully stop at a stop sign. It slid onto the railroad tracks as a train was traveling westbound, resulting in a collision. The driver of the van was transported to Perham Health with minor injuries, no word on the condition of the van itself.
Two-vehicle crash results in heavy damage
Two vehicles hit head on on Pebble Lake Road late afternoon on Dec. 16. A vehicle was driving southbound when they lost control due to icy conditions and went into the opposing lane of travel, striking a vehicle traveling northbound. The head-on collision caused significant damage to both vehicles. The driver of the southbound vehicle sustained minor injuries and was brought to the Lake Region Healthcare ER via private vehicle.
