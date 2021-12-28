Hunter disrupted near airport
A person reported to local law enforcement that during the afternoon of the Dec. 21, they were hunting near the west side of the Fergus Falls Municipal Airport when an unknown person(s) shot at goose decoys. The hunter was unable to see any vehicle or anyone specific, as they were hunkered down in their hunting pit till roughly 10 minutes after the shots. The hunter did notice a bullet in one of the decoys and it appeared the shots came from the direction of County Highway 86, which runs adjacent to the airport’s western edge. It was reported that two shots were fired, and the hunter suspected it was either a .22 or .17 caliber sound. The person wanted law enforcement to be aware of potential poachers in the area.
Early morning collision results in no injuries
A vehicle, driving too fast for road conditions, lost control and struck two vehicles near the intersection of West Lincoln Avenue and North Oak Street. According to reports, the crash happened around 5:21 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 23. The driver of the vehicle admitted to driving too fast and did not see a snow ridge created by plows. Moderate damage was suffered to all three vehicles and Beyers towed the vehicle that had lost control.
Mixed reports after side swipe on State Highway 78
Law enforcement have received mixed views after two vehicles narrowly missed a head-on collision near Rush Lake in Otter Tail County. The vehicle that was traveling southbound on State Highway 78 says both vehicles were in their respective lanes and got too close to each other near the centerline, resulting in both vehicles losing their driver-side mirrors. The vehicle driving northbound stated the other vehicle had crossed into their lane. Damage to the two vehicles is reported to be under $1,000.
Beyer’s tow truck hit upon entering I-94
At approximately 12:26 p.m. on Christmas Day, a Beyer’s tow truck was entering Interstate 94 from Exit 54 when it was struck by a Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle had been behind a semi that kicked up a cloud of snow when it was changing lanes, reducing visibility for the Jeep. Both vehicles pulled off on Exit 55 to exchange information. Damage was limited to both and minor injuries were sustained due to airbags being deployed in the Jeep. Seat belts were worn.
Truck falls through ice
A 2013 Ford F150 full through the ice on Rush Lake at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The accident was not reported until the next morning, the sole occupant was able to get out without injuries. Only the tip of the tailgate could be seen above the ice. The DNR was notified.