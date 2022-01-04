Possible hit and run causes damage
Fergus Falls Police are investigating a possible hit and run crash in Fergus Falls reported at approximately 10:04 a.m. on Thursday involving a maroon Saturn that was struck by another vehicle. The owner of the vehicle stated that they had discovered damage to the driver’s side of their car that was parked behind their home on West Lakeside Drive on Tuesday. The damage appeared to be consistent with contact with a smaller plow-type truck.
Driver runs stop sign resulting in crash
A crash near the intersection of North Union and West Beech Avenues resulted in a citation to one of the drivers for failing to obey a stop sign. The collision occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:24 p.m. Fergus Falls police state that the driver who ran the stop sign struck another vehicle in a t-bone-type crash causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries sustained and both vehicles were able to drive away from the scene of the crash.
Item reported missing from rental property
Fergus Falls police are investigating a report of a break in at a rental property on North Cascade Street. The report states that the property was entered sometime between Thursday at approximately 5:17 p.m. and up to at least a month prior. Several items that were missing included a pedicure chair and a washer and dryer. The value of the items are unknown at this time. Police say there was no forced entry in the theft.
Stereo equipment stolen from vehicle
A vehicle left at a downtown parking facility between Wednesday night and Thursday morning had stereo and audio equipment stolen from it. Fergus Falls police say the owner of the vehicle stated that two 12-inch dark gray Alpine brand subwoofers, along with a dark gray subwoofer box and a black Rockford brand amplifier were taken from the unlocked vehicle by unknown individuals. The value of the equipment was reported as $1,300.
Owner locates vehicle
A resident on the 200 block of North Whitford Street contacted Fergus Falls police on Sunday at approximately 1:27 p.m. regarding someone taking their vehicle without permission. The person told an officer that an unknown male told her about a car parked illegally on the street. The person said they went to see if they recognized the vehicle and at that point saw items belonging to them in the car and then realized it was actually their car. The person drove it back to their residence. The person also told the officer that the keys in the vehicle were the ones they used that were normally kept in a bag locked in their apartment.
Citation issued for carrying loaded, uncased firearm
An Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office deputy issued a citation to an Otter Tail County resident that had been reported to law enforcement for shooting a firearm from a vehicle while wearing camouflage and traveling at a slow speed. Upon investigation, the deputy learned that the person was hunting coyotes in the area. The person was issued a citation for carrying a loaded, uncased firearm in a vehicle. The sheriff’s office noted that the involved party was cooperative.