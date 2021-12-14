From the record: Dec. 8-14
Unwanted intruder
In the early morning of Dec. 8, an Otter Tail county resident contacted the sheriff’s office, reporting that someone had tried to enter their residence. Upon arriving on the scene, law enforcement found one set of footprints going toward the home and away. It was also discovered that the cover of the electric box had been taken off, as the intended intruder had cut power to the house. The deadbolt on the front door appeared to be slightly tampered with, and there was no damage to the residence. The investigation is ongoing.
Single-vehicle rollover
In a one-vehicle rollover east of Pelican Rapids, a single passenger walked away without injury on the evening of Dec. 7. At approximately 9:26 p.m. on the seventh, near the intersection of State Highway 108 and 220th Avenue, a Ford Ranger was in a rollover. The Pelican Rapids Fire Department responded to the scene and had to remove one of the car's doors to extract the driver. The lone passenger was not injured and denied medical attention. As a result of the rollover, the vehicle had to be towed and the driver received a ride home.
Two-car crash in Fergus Falls
At the corner of Mill Street and Washington Avenue, on Dec. 8, a vehicle slid through a stop side and struck another vehicle in the intersection. The first vehicle was westbound on Washington and due to icy conditions, was not able to properly stop at the stop sign. Seat belts were worn by both parties, with no airbags being deployed. There was minor damage and both vehicles were able to drive away from the scene.
Package swiped from mailbox
On Dec. 8, at approximately 4:50 p.m., a resident in Otter Tail County reported a missing package from their mailbox. The resident confirmed with the United States Postal Service that the package had been delivered, it was likely taken the day before. The package itself was a Hot Wheels box, valued at $26. The resident is hoping to get a replacement through the company they ordered from.
Vehicle slides off road, hits tree
A lone vehicle driving on North Swan Lake Road, on the morning of Dec. 9, was unable to navigate a curve and went off the road, striking a tree. Minor injuries were sustained by the driver but the vehicle did receive heavy damage. Poor road conditions were a factor in the crash.
Resident out of 6K due to scam
Reported at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9, a citizen of Otter Tail County reported to the sheriff’s office they were persuaded to provide gift card numbers over the phone to an unknown party. The individual gave out card numbers for eBay and Best Buy gift cards that totaled $6,000. Law enforcement recommended contacting the credit card company, the citizen was also in contact with eBay and Best Buy.