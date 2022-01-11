Crash with injuries on Friberg
Fergus Falls police responded to a crash with injuries on Friberg Avenue on Friday at approximately 9:12 a.m. A motorist traveling northbound on Friberg lost control on the ice near the 1100 block. The vehicle then crossed over into the oncoming lane and made contact with another vehicle. Possible minor injuries were reported and both drivers were transported to Lake Region Healthcare. Both vehicles also had to be towed from the scene.
Major damage in crash on west side of city
A person whose spouse was involved in a crash at the intersection of Redwood Lane and State Highway 210 contacted Fergus Falls Police on Friday at approximately 4:58 p.m. The other motorist had made a right turn onto Redwood Drive and slid on the ice and then proceeded to enter into oncoming traffic striking the other vehicle involved. Police say over $1,000 in damage occurred. There were no injuries reported.
Unknown driver leaves scene of crash
Fergus Falls Police are investigating a crash that occurred on Saturday at approximately 11:28 a.m. Police say a motorist was traveling northbound on Cleveland Avenue when an unknown driver in a blue pickup went through a stop sign on East Cedar Avenue and then entered on Cleveland, causing the other motorist to hit the pickup truck with their front end. Only minor damage was received to the motorist’s vehicle.
Roadways closed for winter
A Carlisle Township official contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Friday regarding two roadways that would be closed for the rest of the winter due to no maintenance. 260th Street will be closed between County Highway 111 and 130th Avenue. 134th Avenue will be closed between 270th Street and 280th Street.
Cow falls through ice
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a cow that had fallen through the ice just off the road near the intersection of 400th Avenue and 450th Street at approximately 10:44 a.m. on Saturday. The sheriff’s office, as well as Dent Fire Department, assisted the owners of the cow and were able to extricate it.
Trailer accident results in arrest
A motorist pulling a trailer had a coupler crack and it pulled the truck toward the ditch on I-94 on Thursday at approximately 2:22 p.m. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched following a call to 911. Upon arrival, a deputy learned that the trailer had flipped into the ditch and the truck landed sideways, blocking the travel lane. A local towing company was contacted and removed the trailer. A passenger from Missouri who was in the truck was arrested on a warrant. No further information is available about the incident at this time.
College reports vandalism
An official with M State contacted Fergus Falls Police on Tuesday regarding vandalism to an interior apartment door. An officer noted that the door had been broken and kicked in. Police say the college is handling the issue internally, but wanted it documented in case it was not done by a student. At this time there are no suspects.
School bus slides through stop sign
Fergus Falls Police responded to an incident on Wednesday at approximately 10:23 a.m. involving a school bus sliding through a stop sign and striking a person. The incident happened at the intersection of Northern and Cecil Avenues. Police say there were no injuries and just minor damage to the bus. No passengers were on board at the time of the accident.
Driver issued citation after striking light pole
Fergus Falls Police responded to a single vehicle crash near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and South Sheridan Street at approximately 8:26 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The original call to dispatch reported that the SUV had struck a light pole at a very high rate of speed. Police issued the driver a citation for duty to drive with due care. Police did not say if there were any injuries in the crash.
Person dressed in all black almost hit by snow plow
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Wadena County about an individual wearing all black that was wearing all black clothing walking towards Wadena on State Highway 29 that was almost struck by a MNDOT snow plow. When sheriff’s deputies canvassed the area they were unable to locate the individual in question.
Major theft of ice fishing gear
An Ottertail city resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office about a theft of ice fishing gear on Sunday, Jan. 2 between 7-9 p.m. The resident stated that someone broke the back window of their truck and stole approximately $4,280 worth of ice fishing equipment. The window broken out was on the passenger side rear door. There are no suspects.
Possible road rage incident reported
A motorist that contacted The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 5 at approximately 3:52 p.m. reported that a dark colored Buick SUV with two passengers threw something out of the window at the other motorist when they went by. The deputy that conducted a traffic stop spoke with one of the passengers and they subsequently admitted to throwing a Sprite bottle at the other motorist because they had slammed on their brakes and swerved at them. In speaking with the other motorist, the deputy learned that the bottle did not hit their vehicle, and they wanted nothing further done in connection to the incident.
Parked vehicle struck
A resident on the 200 block of West Bancroft Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Monday at approximately 8:07 a.m. reporting that their parked and unoccupied vehicle had been struck and sustained damage to the rear driver’s side bumper sometime between Wednesday Dec. 22 at 11 p.m. and Monday at 8 a.m. There was no other info provided.
Out of state traveller reports parked car struck at motel
An out of state traveller from Colorado who stayed at the Comfort Inn at 425 Western Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Monday, that while they were staying at the motel sometime between Saturday Jan. 1 at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday Jan. 2 at 6:30 a.m, an unknown vehicle struck her unoccupied parked vehicle in the parking lot causing minor damage to the passenger side rear of the vehicle.
Package delivery truck strikes parked vehicle
Fergus Falls police responded to a local downtown pharmacy on Monday at approximately 12:36 p.m. on a report of a driver of a package delivery truck striking a maroon Lexus while attempting to back up the truck in the parking lot. The Lexus was struck on the front passenger side. The package delivery truck sustained minor rear damage, while the Lexus sustained minor to moderate damage. No citations were issued in the mishap.
Highway Deptartment vehicle involved in crash
An Otter Tail County Highway Department employee driving a 2017 silver GMC pickup was involved in a crash near the Government Service Center on Monday at approximately 12:12 p.m. Fergus Falls Police say another vehicle was traveling northbound on North Oak Street in a gray Toyota Tundra. Police say the driver of that vehicle was anticipating a westbound turn into a parking area and did not see the county vehicle traveling southbound on North Oak. The vehicles then struck causing moderate damage to the Tundra’s drivers side front bumper and the county vehicle’s drivers side rear quarter panel. Police say both parties were wearing their seatbelts and no injuries were reported.
Vehicle gets stuck behind RTC
Fergus Falls police received a call from a motorist who got their vehicle stuck in a snow drift behind the former Regional Treatment Center (RTC) on Monday. Police say the motorist contacted dispatch at approximately 12:35 p.m. to report that they had attempted to park on the north side of the RTC near the storage building to eat lunch and got stuck and was unable to move. An officer advised the motorist of other areas to park from now on. The motorist contracted a private tow from the scene.