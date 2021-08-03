Fire consumes shop and house near Bluffton
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office received a report of a structure fire at 60797 County Highway 144 about 6 miles north of Bluffton on Sunday. It was reported at approximately 3:41 p.m. that a shop near a residence was on fire, and getting close to the house. The shop fire did spread to the house with the shop being a total loss and the house will likely be a total loss also.
There were at least two firefighters treated on scene for injuries/exhaustion. It is unknown at this time as to the amount of damage/loss to the property.The fire possibly started from a battery charger on an ATV in the shop, and the sheriff’s office said that Bluffton Fire Department will investigate. Bluffton, New York Mills, Wadena, Deer Creek, Sebeka, and Menahga fire departments along with Tri-County Ambulance, and the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
Business truck stolen from fairgrounds
A landscaping business contacted Fergus Falls police on Sunday at approximately 9:18 p.m. about a company truck that was reported stolen from the West Otter Tail County Fairgrounds. The vehicle was stolen between Tuesday, July 27, and Sunday. The vehicle was subsequently located and recovered by Wahpeton, North Dakota, police.
Man causes issues at auto repair business
Fergus Falls police responded to a complaint about an individual who was walking through an auto repair business and causing issues on Friday on the 400 block of Stanton Avenue. The initial report from the business indicated that the man appeared impaired and that he was acting strange walking through their shop and going through vehicles in a back lot. Police say the man did not steal anything, but was causing issues with staff and they wanted him to leave and be trespassed from the business. Police also stated that the man was trespassed from the property verbally in the presence of officers and told that he would go to jail if he returned. The man’s probation officer was notified of the situation.
License plate theft
Fergus Falls police took a report of a license plate theft on Friday from a resident on the 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue. The resident reported that the plate was stolen between Wednesday, July 28 and Friday, while the vehicle was parked in a lot in downtown Fergus Falls or the underground car park.
Restroom fire at Hannah Park
The Fergus Falls Fire Department and Fergus Falls Police responded to a report of a fire in a rest room facility at a local park on Friday. Firefighters were called to Hannah Park in the 600 block of West Vernon Avenue on a report of smoke coming from one of the restrooms. Fire Chief Ryan Muchow said that it appeared to be an act of vandalism, because the fire appeared to have been started at a toilet paper holder.
