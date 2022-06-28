Hit and run reported
Fergus Falls police responded to a hit and run on East Vernon Avenue that occurred on June 25, at approximately 4:31 p.m. A motorist was traveling eastbound on Vernon Avenue and pulled into a gas station, when an unknown vehicle struck the motorist’s car as he was turning. The vehicle sustained moderate damage. The vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Pebble Lake Road. Police say the suspect was described as being a white male, approximately 20-40 years old, with a shaved head.
Mail carriers harassed
The Fergus Falls Postmaster contacted Fergus Falls police to report that some of the mail carriers have had repeated harassment and threats from a female individual. Apparently, some mail carriers had even refused to go to the house if she was outside, while some refused to go at all. The postmaster added that the individual was threatening their current mail carrier who will skip that house and possibly neighbors to avoid her. The woman also left notes about not wanting bills dropped off. Police say no physical threats were made.
Group home disturbance
Fergus Falls Police Department dispatch received a call on June 22, at approximately 3:53 p.m. from management at a group home on the east side of Fergus Falls wanting an employee removed who had refused to get her fingerprints taken for an employment background check and who was refusing to leave the group home. When an officer responded, the person eventually left after the threat of an arrest for trespassing. Police say the person’s employment with the group home was terminated.
Burnouts reported in church parking lot
The pastor of a church located on Pebble Lake Road contacted Fergus Falls police on June 22, at approximately 11:16 a.m. reporting that there were several marks in the parking lot from people doing burnouts and donuts. The pastor requested extra patrol. At the time of the report there were no known suspect vehicles or persons responsible.
Beer left in roadway
A resident near the intersection of North Oak Street and West Cavour Avenue reported to Feron on June 25, that they had found a cooler full of beer with multiple opened and unopened cans of beer and seltzer strewn about the roadway. They also located a name on the cooler. The beer was held at the police department boot washing station until an officer returned the cooler to the owner’s address.
Depth finders stolen
A resident on Mosquito Heights Road on Big Pine Lake reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on June 22, at approximately 8:05 p.m. that they had some depth finders and several fishing rods stolen. The stolen items included two Lowrance brand depth finders, six fishing rods and a tackle box that were all taken from a boat that was on a lift. Police say it is believed that the suspects used the lake side of the property to access the boat. The estimated value of the stolen items are approximately $6,000. The theft is believed to have occurred between June 19 and June 22. There are no suspects.
Vehicle dumped at cemetery
An unwanted vehicle was reportedly dumped at a rural cemetery. A person contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office through their Facebook page to report that a vehicle had been parked at the cemetery for more than three days, with no plates. A deputy conducted a vehicle identification number (VIN) check which revealed that the registered owner was from Moorhead. The vehicle was eventually towed to an impound lot.
Cattle on shoulder of freeway
A passing motorist called 911 on June 22, at approximately 7:48 a.m. to report that there were cattle on the shoulder on the freeway side of the fence. The call was eventually transferred to the Minnesota State Patrol, as no Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office deputies were available in the area.