Major catalytic convertor theft
On May 22, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a burglary report from an individual stating that they had their building broken into sometime in the late evening hours of May 21 or the early morning hours of May 22. The incident occurred at a location in Newton Township, east of New York Mills.
Approximately 65 catalytic converters valued at approximately $100 each, totaling $6,500 and about $4,000-$5,000 worth of copper optic scrap cable were stolen. The suspect or suspects forced their way into the secure building.
The sheriff’s office also stated that it is believed their getaway vehicle would have contained a large amount of catalytic converters and scrap copper optic cable and are asking the public to contact the sheriff’s office with information. The estimated total of loss is just over $10,000.
The case remains an active investigation.
Missing child and dog located
Fergus Falls police took a report on May 23, at approximately 8:36 a.m. regarding a 12-year-old girl’s dog that had run off from the 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue — the girl had gone after it. Caller hadn’t seen either dog or the girl since. After a search was conducted by the Fergus Falls Police Department and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the child and white german shepherd were located near the intersection of County Road 88 and 190th Street and transported back home.
Mountain bike stolen
A resident on the 300 block of West Lincoln Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on May 21, at approximately 12:25 p.m. that a bike had been stolen. The bike had been left near the intersection of Vine Street and Summit Avenue and was unsecured. The bike was a black full size mountain bike with silver logos. The resident estimated that the bike was stolen sometime between 8 p.m. on May 20 and 12 p.m. on May 21.
Man urinates in yard
A resident on the 1000 block of Friberg Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on May 20, at approximately 7:31 a.m. that a male had come into her yard and urinated on her bushes and that shortly after was observed walking down Concord Street and Cherry Avenue. The white male was described as having short hair with a puffy blue coat and blue jeans. Police canvassed several streets in the area and were unable to locate the male.
Report of gunshots unfounded
Fergus Falls police received multiple reports of gunshots coming from the area around Stanton Avenue on May 19, at approximately 4:02 a.m. An officer canvassed the area and after speaking with all the complainants it was determined that the gunshots were actually fireworks near the Mill Street Residence. A nurse at the hospital was in a patient’s room and observed the fireworks in the sky. In a related call on May 21, at approximately 2:07 p.m. a woman residing on West Channing Avenue reported that she had heard the fireworks from the previous night and had since found debris from the fireworks in her yard. The woman wanted it on file that it was not her that had set them off.
Juveniles trespassing at bank
Fergus Falls Police Dispatch took a call from a bank employee on North Union Avenue on May 19, at approximately 12:23 p.m. that the bank was having issues with juveniles trespassing in their parking lot, messing with their rock garden area, defacing the cement area and parking lot. The employee requested that an officer patrol to check the bank between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the next few days. Police granted the request and officers agreed to provide extra patrol.
Missing cattle sensor
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report on May 22, at approximately 9:17 a.m. of a missing cattle sensor for an electric fence from a property owner on County Highway 16. The sensor was valued at $150.
Laptops found in ditch
A resident southeast of Vergas contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on May 17, at approximately 8:34 a.m. to report a total of five laptop computers that were in a ditch by the roadside. An investigating deputy determined that the laptops had been found in the area of 446th Street and appeared to be older models.
Chainsaws stolen
A person who was walking around one of the area lakes near Camp Cherith Road, near Vergas, reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that two chainsaws were stolen out of the back of their vehicle. The person did not observe anyone taking them and the sheriff’s office said the only vehicle in the area while they were parked was a tan or gold Chevy pickup. The person had no other vehicle description or plate number and there are currently no suspects.