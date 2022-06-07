Park Street home damaged in fire
The Fergus Falls Fire Department responded to a residential home fire on June 6, at approximately 1:27 p.m. on the 1100 block of Park Street.
Smoke was showing from an exterior basement window upon the arrival of the police and fire departments. Within 10 minutes of arrival, emergency crews confined the fire to a basement bedroom and conducted a search of the home.
The area where the fire originated had significant fire damage. The entire home sustained light to moderate smoke and heat damage. The fire department was assisted on scene by the Fergus Falls Police Department, Ringdahl EMS, Great Plains Natural Gas Company and Otter Tail Power Company.
No occupants were found to be home, and no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $60,000. The Fergus Falls police and fire departments continue to investigate the cause of the fire. It is not considered suspicious or intentional in nature at this time.
Psychological warfare reported
An individual on June 6 came into Fergus Fall Police Department headquarters reporting that she and possibly others were experiencing various forms of psychological warfare. In speaking with an officer, the woman described the psychological warfare including kitten fishing, neural engineering and implants as issues for the woman at the time of the report. She also reported that she had a key taken from a friend and that her door had been unlocked and underwear was missing periodically. The woman asked for police to just document the information at this time.
Patient comes into clinic with handgun
The facilities management director for Lake Region Healthcare contacted Fergus Falls police on June 3, at approximately 8:16 a.m. reporting a patient who had come into the lab area with a handgun when he was there for lab work. The management had questions about this situation and how to handle it in the future. A responding officer provided the management information regarding Minnesota code regarding the carrying of weapons.
Bicycle stolen
Fergus Falls police are investigating a theft reported on June 5, at approximately 5:14 p.m. from a grocery store on West Lincoln Avenue. The person reported that they had parked the dark blue Schwinn bicycle with red and black under the seat in front of the store 10 minutes previously and that it was taken from that location sometime between 5-5:15 p.m. The bicycle was valued at $200.
Man falls over in wheelchair
Fergus Falls police were dispatched to the intersection of North Buse Street and West Lincoln Avenue on June 2, at approximately 4:45 p.m. on a report of a male in in a wheelchair that had fallen over. Prior to law enforcement arrival, the individual was assisted by nearby pedestrians. The man sustained no injuries.
Fire unintentionally spreads
The Otter Tail County Dispatch Center received a call from a resident about a fire in nearby woods that was approaching their residence on 428th Street, near the east shore of Lake Lida on June 4, at approximately 5:46 p.m. When deputies and nearby fire crews arrived they discovered that a small attended fire had unintentionally spread into a wooded line due to cottonwood tree seeds that were covering the ground. The fire was contained and extinguished by area fire departments. The sheriff’s office said that the only noticeable damage caused by the fire was to underbrush and some trees. No injuries were reported.
Shetland horse missing near Sebeka
The owner of a shetland horse on the 62,000 block of 450th Street about 9 miles west of Sebeka reported on June 4 that they had been missing their shetland horse since that morning. The horse was described as being brown and white and smaller than a black labrador. A responding deputy learned as well that the horse had not been kept in a pen, but was allowed to free range by a house. The owner of the animal had also notified neighbors of the missing shetland.