On Wednesday Nov 10, a local citizen contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office over a potential scam. The citizen was contacted via phone, as the caller was posing as fake law enforcement and stated that the citizen’s car was impounded in Texas and was full of cocaine. A monetary number was requested by the caller, but no action was taken. Law enforcement helped the citizen in protecting themselves from other potential scammers.
Deliveries on hold after FedEx vehicle crashes
Reported at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Nov 11, a eastbound FedEx cargo van drifted off the road and into the ditch, striking a power pole and breaking a supporting wire. The vehicle sustained heavy damage and the driver complained of neck pain and minor cuts. No impairments were suspected and a witness believed that speed could have been an issue.
Loud music draws complaints
Law enforcement was contacted on Wednesday Nov 10 at approximately 3:10 p.m. by a caller who stated that a nearby car was playing music “very loudly.” The caller stated that the music was loud enough to shake items in the apartment and it was an ongoing issue. Once on scene, law enforcement did not find anything suspicious, however, after leaving the scene, the caller called back and upon returning, law enforcement found a car playing very loud music. The officer gave a warning to the person and asked them to keep their music down.
Vehicle takes joy ride through Broadway Park
A local resident reported watching a vehicle going off the dead end of W Beech Ave in Fergus Falls and headed down the hill towards the baseball field at Broadway Park. When officers arrived on the scene, they did not find any paint on the post that was hit, nor was any other evidence left at the scene. The resident mentioned they would check their external camera footage for a possible lead.
