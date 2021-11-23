Two-car crash at the main intersection in Fergus Falls
On Nov. 16 a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersections of North Union and West Lincoln avenues. At approximately 5:16 p.m., a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Lincoln with hopes of beating a yellow light collided with a vehicle that was turning southbound onto Union. The damages to the vehicle were unknown and no injuries were reported. The scene was cleared in a timely manner and traffic flow was back to normal.
Couple scammed via gift cards
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local citizen informing them that they had responded to an email from Amazon regarding a purchase they did not make. The email instructed the citizen to purchase Google Play cards to pay for the cancellation of the transaction. The citizen is out $1,000. Law enforcement gave advice on monitoring finances and to contact the bank and Amazon.
Rural crash totals two vehicles
A two-vehicle crash near Orwell Dam left both vehicles totaled and one person transported to Lake Region Healthcare for nonlife-threatening injuries. The first vehicle had run out of gas and the driver had pulled to the side of the road to put gas in from a gas can. The second vehicle was driving westbound on County Highway 114 and did not see the first car nor the driver, rear-ending the parked car in the process. The driver of the first vehicle was outside their vehicle and thrown to the ground during the hit, again sustaining nonlife-threatening injuries. Beyers Towing assisted in the removal of the vehicles from the area.
Fergus Falls police and fire department respond to gas rupture
On Monday, at 12:44 p.m. the Fergus Falls fire and police departments responded to a gas line rupture on the 1300 block of Park Street. Both departments arrived on the scene and assisted with traffic control and securing the area in general while Great Plains Natural Gas had employees also on scene helping shut the gas line off. The situation was controlled and the street/traffic were back to normal within the hour.
Catalytic converter stolen in Fergus Falls
Fergus Home & Hardware has reported to local law enforcement that an unknown individual (or individuals) cut a catalytic converter from one of their delivery trucks sometime between 4 p.m. Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. Monday. The extent of the damage to the vehicle is still being investigated.
